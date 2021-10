Pictured are: charter members Tom Mertz, Bill & Jan Dodds, Betty Chanay, Ralph Wing, Gini Liveley, Eileen Mertz, Duane Wood and Sandy Rieger. Photos courtesy of Gardner Rotary

Happy 25th Anniversary Gardner Rotary Club. Members recently celebrated with many of the charter members from 1996. Although a lot has changed in 25 years, what hasn’t changed is the service and commitment to the community. Thank you to “the originals”… your legacy lives.