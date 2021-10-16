Emily Palacios

Last week the whole volleyball program hosted a dig pink fundraiser night to raise breast cancer awareness, and to honor Ashley Gorney and her family as they fight her battle. Each team put together creative baskets to raffle off, and all money from ticket sales went straight to Ashley and her family. In total Dig Pink night raised $3,000 for the Gorney family. A huge thank you to all of the parents, coaches, and players who made this night such a success.

The varsity team played St. Teresa’s academy and played an amazing match of volleyball. They dropped the first two sets, and then came back and won the next two, leaving it up to a fifth set. The girls fought hard and played to the end, but lost the fifth 15-12.

Some stats from the match. Leading in kills with 24 was Jaylyne Bell, followed by Raven Boone with 11. Our defense played lights out Wednesday. Leading the team in digs were Ava Bojanski with 26, Jaylyne Bell with 25, and Jadyn Padilla with 18. They had 11 ace serves, and also totalled 15 blocks which is a season record.