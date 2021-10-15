Kerry Stoneking

Last week, the Freshman B volleyball team had a long week with four game nights.

To start we won against BVW (coached by former GEHS staff member, Molly) in three sets with scores of 25-17, 22-25, and 15-11, but we lost against St. James in two 19-25 and 18-25.

Last Wednesday, we traveled to Ottawa to play against Ottawa and Bonner Springs. The girls started out strong against Bonner Springs winning the first set 25-16, but unfortunately we started to make mental errors and lost the last two sets 18-25 and 9-15. Against they really just don’t want me to get any sleep during the week) but this time came out victorious with scores of 25-17, 19-25, and 15-9.

Last Thursday, we traveled to Basehor to take on Basehor-Linwood and Spring Hill. We won against Basehor-Linwood in two, 25-17 and 25-19, but unfortunately lost to Spring Hill 11-25 and 18-25. It was the best game of the season against a talented De Soto team, sticking with them in the first set, with scores of 20-25 and 12-25. Up next was Bonner Springs (again, we played them at Ottawa), the girls craved redemption but weren’t able to achieve that goal, losing 20-25 and 14-25. This is where we fell apart as a team. After playing the best game of the season, we played our worst of the season (the versatility of these girls is amazing). To be fair, the girls had a lot to handle last week with no practices in between. It was tough. The last game was on Saturday was against Turner, and it shouldn’t have been close at all, but we did win in three sets, 27-25, 22-25, and 15-9.

Overall record, 12-11.