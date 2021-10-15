Katelyn Kellerman

Oct. 4 was another late night for the Freshman A girls, but with two insanely fun matches of volleyball.

After an initial slow start with lots of hesitation, the girls stepped up to make some great hustle plays, put up big blocks in the front row, and find the holes to put the ball away. They took both matches against Mill Valley and Olathe East to three .

Against MV, they fought a solid battle, but ended with a loss and scores of 25-16, 20-25, 13-15.

Sophie Johnson secured two solo blocks, and as a team, girls recorded nine aces in the match.

After a break, they were ready to tackle OE and ended the night on a win – 25-11, 15-25, 15-10.

Aubrianna Allen, Brileigh Hoedl, and Sophia Johnson each recorded four aces. The front row was very active: Brileigh Hoedl recorded five kills, Ellie Beaver had four, and Myranda Rogers, Addy Holle, Emmy Holle, and Sophie Johnson each had three. Sophie also put up another two solo blocks.

On Wednesday, St. Teresa’s traveled here. They didn’t play the best volleyball, and a severe lack of energy led to losing scores of 9-25 and 15-25. That being said, the night was a success otherwise with an outpouring of community support for Dig Pink and the Gorneys.