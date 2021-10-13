The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association (KSSA) announced the names of three finalists for the 2022 Kansas Superintendent of the Year award, including Dr. Wayne Burke, USD 231 Spring Hill.

“Congratulations on being one of the three finalists for Kansas Superintendent of the Year,” said Doug Updike, Spring Hill Board of Education president. “This is incredibly exciting and validates your respected leadership, outstanding expertise, dedication, commitment and passionate pursuit of excellence! Well done!”

Dr. Burke officially stepped into the position of USD 230 Superintendent in July 2015. Since then, the Spring Hill School District has seen some of the fastest growth in the state of Kansas. This has led to the opportunities to open two new elementary schools, a new middle school with another currently being built, a new Educational Support Center and District Administrative Center, in addition to even more upgrades and additions across the district. Under Burke’s leadership, test scores and graduation rates have both increased in the mission for each Spring Hill student to be college-ready, career-ready and life-ready.

To become a finalist, a superintendent must have first been nominated, and then had to submit a detailed application which included essays and a video. The other finalists are Superintendent Craig Correll at Coffeyville USD 445 and Superintendent David Grover at Cheney USD 268. After holding interviews with each of the three finalists over the next two weeks, KSSA will announce the winner of the 2022 Kansas Superintendent of the Year award the week of Oct. 18, 2021.