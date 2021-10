CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING A VACATION BY PLAT

FP21-0042

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 8th day of November, 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Vacation by Plat.

This public hearing is being held in regard to the vacation by plat of the dedicated building setback line on the following described property situatedin the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

ALL THAT PART OF LOT 1, ALDERSGATE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS AS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 1, OF SAID ALDERSGATE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE WEST LINE OF BLACKBOB MEADOWS SHOPS, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS; THENCE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST, ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, AND ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID BLACKBOB MEADOWS SHOPS, AND ON THE WEST LINE OF BLACKBOB MEADOWS SHOPS, SECOND PLAT, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, A DISTANCE OF 205.28 FEET, TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 33 SECONDS WEST, DEPARTING THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 1 AND THE WEST LINE OF SAID BLACKBOB MEADOWS SHOPS, SECOND PLAT A DISTANCE OF 106.82 FEET, TO THE CENTERLINE OF AN EXISTING PRIVATE DRIVE FOR ALDERSGATE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; THENCE NORTH 18 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST, ON THE CENTERLINE OF SAID PRIVATE DRIVE, A DISTANCE OF 101.08 FEET, TO A POINT OF CURVATURE; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY AND WESTERLY, CONTINUING ON THE CENTERLINE OF SAID PRIVATE DRIVE, AND ON A CURVE TO THE LEFT, HAVING A RADIUS OF 53.00 FEET, AND THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 55 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 06 SECONDS, AN ARC LENGTH OF 51.57 FEET, TO A POINT ON A NON-TANGENT LINE; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST, DEPARTING THE CENTERLINE OF SAID PRIVATE DRIVE, A DISTANCE OF 74.29 FEET, TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF W. 151ST STREET, AS ESTABLISHED WITH SAID ALDERSGATE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 53 SECONDS EAST, ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, AND ON THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID W. 151ST STREET, A DISTANCE OF 66.27 FEET, TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST, CONTINUING ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, AND ON THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID W. 151ST STREET, A DISTANCE OF 104.98 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 29,387 SQUARE FEET, OR 0.6746 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Location or Vicinity: 151st Street and Black Bob Road

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 5th day of October, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

Publish one (1) time on the following date: October 13, 2021

Return two (2) proofs to the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas.