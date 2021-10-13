Samantha Stratton

Last weekend the C-Team traveled to Olathe North to compete in the Sunflower league tournament. GEHS was the number one seed going into the tournament with a 12-1 league record. The girls played extremely well all day long. they were the team to watch.

They started pool play facing Shawnee Mission West and defeated them 25-7 and 25-8. In this match, Sammie Reddin had 15 serve attempts with five aces, Kristana Chamnongchith had 11 serve attempts with four aces and Raylee Saunders had nine attempts and two aces. At the net Payton Hofer had six kills, Miah Matthias had five kills, and Faith Rousello had four kills.

The next match was against Olathe Northwest and we defeated them 25-12 and 25-17. Sammie Reddin (15 attempts, three aces) and Payton Hofer (eight attempts, two aces) led the team in serves. At the net, Miah Matthias had eight kills, Payton Hofer had five kills, Faith Rousello had three kills, and Abbey Gilmore had three kills.

The final pool play match was against Mill Valley. At this time, both GEHS and MV were tied in pool play. GEHS defeated MV 25-6 and 25-18. In this match, Miah Matthias had 22 serve attempts with eight aces and Abbey Gilmore had six attemps with three aces. Sara Harlow, Kristana Chamnongchith, and Payton Hofer had great passes in the back row allowing Sammie Reddin to set up Miah Matthias, Payton Hofer, Faith Rousello, and Raylee Saunders all having multiple kills. This win gave GEHS first in their pool advancing them to bracket play.

The first game in bracket play was against Olathe North. The girls were excited to play and they had a lot of energy. They won the match 25-7 and 25-12. In this match, Miah Matthias had 11 kills and Payton Hofer had six. Raylee Saunders had three big blocks as well. This win advanced GEHS to the championship game.

In the championship game GEHS faced Lawrence Free State. In league play, the girls beat this team in three sets, so we were eager to play them. During the first set, we struggled to get our serves over the net and our hits down. We ended up losing 23-25. The second set, we controlled the ball, had great energy and won 25-13. This set was huge. On the front row the girls collectively had seven solid blocks. Playing a third set emotions were high. The girls fought hard but ended up falling short 13-15.