Deb Osborn

It’s been a fast and furious season, but Sept. 20 the ladies went into the city to play Bishop Miege at Woodside Racquet Club . The ladies dominated the lady Stags with an overall 16-2 record.

Singles wins were recorded by: Hallie Sherman (8-3); Vasillia Fulks (8-6); Alyssa Huffmaster (8-2); McKenzie Sullivan (8-1); Naomi DeLaO (8-2); Brook Cape (8-4)

Brecklynn Lowe (8-0); Maria Dunbar (8-0)..

In doubles, wins were recorded by:

Hallie Sherman/McKenzie Sullivan (8-1); Alyssa Huffmaster/Vasillia Fulks (8-2); Naomi DeLaO/Brecklynn Lowe (8-3); Maria Dunbar/Brook Cape (8-4); Playing doubles twice— Abby Throm/Hannah Franklin (8-1 and 8-2); Also playing doubles twice— Meredith Lewis/Violet Hotle (8-6 and 8-3).