Katelyn Kellerman

Freshman A has won three of their last four matches.

Last week, the girls faced Shawnee Mission East and Olathe South last. Play was strong against SME, taking it to three sets before losing by two. Scores were 19-25, 25-17, and 14-16. Coming off of a competitive set, the girls turned around to trounce ON 25-14 and 25-16. Addy and Emmy Holle smacked the ball down for some of our most powerful kills of the season thanks to assists from Kamry O’Gara and Aubrianna Allen. Addison Comstock had an awesome defensive night, covering major ground and picking up balls with hustle that continues to impress.

This Wednesday, the girls hosted Olathe South in an initial 25-13 smack down before losing 17-25 and taking it to a third set, where they pulled ahead winning 15-5. It was one of the most succinct matches of the season, winning out long rallies and bringing home 14 aces as a squad. Building off the win, the girls were able to tackle Shawnee Mission North 25-17 and 25-19, including another 12 aces throughout the match.