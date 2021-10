Brian McGee

On Oct. 2 the rain held off and gave way to a foggy, beautiful morning at Ray Pec High School for the KC XC Classic. 52 schools were represented and over 2,000 athletes competed.

Medalists were:

(varsity) Kasen Keeler, 16:51.2 30th out of 314; (varsity) Jordan Kilonzo, 16:56.8 37th out of 314; (JV) Aiden Scherman, 18:39.5 19th out of 241

Blazer Varsity Girls Top 5 Placers

1. Joy Haney, 21:36.3; Hannah Elliott, 22:03.1; Bella Meili, 22:27.4; Sarah Farrens, 22:49.8; Joslyn Griffin, 23:09.3

Blazer Varsity Boys Top 5 Placers

1. Kasen; Jordan; Parker Walion, 17:19.7; Landon Comstock, 18:04.9; Jackson Elsey, 18:08.9

8 Personal Bests

Bella Meili Old PR was 22:30 New PR is 22:27. Elizabeth Warren Old PR was 31:51 New PR is 29:49; Aiden Scherman Old PR was 18:53 New PR is 18:39; Abenezer Worku Old PR was 21:46 New PR is 21:34; Joe Sola

Old PR was 22:11 New PR is 21:35

George Hauber Old PR was 25:42 New PR is 24:11; Asher Bowyer Old PR was 24:52 New PR is 23.43

Team Results

Blazer Boys Varsity 14th of 41 teams

Blazer Girls Varsity 26th out of 31 teams

Blazer Boys JV 13th out of 27 teams