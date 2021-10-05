KENNETH “KEN” KEVIN KOONCE

Kenneth “Ken” Kevin Koonce, 67, of Spring Hill, Kan, passed away Oct. 2, 2021 at Menorah Medical Center

Ken was born June 12, 1954 to Carl Edward Koonce, Jr. and Dorothy Lucille (Parr) Koonce. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1972. Ken enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school and served as a dental hygienist from 1972 thru 1976. While in the service he also competed in many chess tournaments. Ken married Judy Bacon, his soulmate and best friend, on May 2, 1979 and they were inseparable for over 42 years. He worked as a web offset pressman at Henry Wurst, Inc. for over 25 years, retiring in 2004.

Ken enjoyed building and fixing computers, listening to music, playing his guitar, watching movies with his kids, watching the KU Jayhawks basketball games, bowling, and especially landscape photography. His passion was traveling with Judy and taking pictures. They took at least one vacation every year. They would pick a destination and drive the entire state or states looking for historical sites and the perfect landscape pictures. He also loved to drive Jeep Wranglers, a passion that was passed on to his son. Ken will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Ken is survived by his wife, Judy; one daughter, Colleen Dunlap (David); one son, Todd Koonce (Jenny); three grandchildren: Ashleigh Koonce, Ariana Dunlap and Remington Dunlap; one brother, Carl “Sonny” Koonce III (Wanda), and two “half-brothers”: Gary Smietan and Paul Smietan.

Celebration of Life will be held at a future date due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Brain Tumor Association or to Be Head Strong, Inc. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Spring Hill, KS (913) 592-2244. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.