BRADLEY “BRAD” ALAN PRITCHARD

Bradley “Brad” Alan Pritchard, 58, of Olathe, Kan, passed away Sept. 30, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital after a six-month battle with Covid.

Brad was born Dec. 23, 1962 in Olathe, Kan to Mary Pritchard and Ronald Sutton. He grew up in Edgerton, Kan. with his grandparents Charles and Hester Pritchard. Brad graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School. He worked as a rough-in carpenter in his early years before becoming employed at Heartland Coca Cola, Lenexa, Kan. for 39 years. Brad enjoyed carpentry, drawing, playing guitar, piano and singing. He also enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and watching old movies. Brad was a member of Life Church, Overland Park, Kan, the Abdullah Shriners and the Gardner Masonic Lodge #65. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Brad is survived by his mother and step-father, Mary and Steve Summers; significant other, Kristin Turner and her son, Chance Anderson; children: Brandon and wife Ashley Pritchard, Kevin and his significant other Leslie Zimmer, Kimberly and husband Jason Clark and Jesse Pritchard; five grandchildren: Mason, Maverick, Makenna, Hudson and Ryan; siblings: Brian Sutton, Brody Sutton, Jennifer Beatty and her spouse; many other family and friends and his special companion-his dog, Maggie.

Visitation 11:00 am Sat., Oct., 9, 2021; at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Funeral follows at 1:00 pm with burial at Edgerton Cemetery, Edgerton, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.