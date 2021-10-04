Nancy Ann Messina,78, of Gardner, Kansas passed away August 27th, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center.

Nancy was born August 29th, 1942 in Kansas City, Missouri to Paul Russell and Ramona Ann (Elmer) Flanigan. She grew up in Kansas City and was a graduate of Bishop Hogan High School. She and David Messina were married in 1962 and after a brief residence in Sedalia, Missouri they moved to Gardner Lake to raise their family. They lived at the lake for 12 years and created an abundance of happy memories for their three children.

Fortunately, Nancy loved to travel, so when David transferred several times throughout his professional career with Bendix/Honeywell, they lived in various cities including West Bloomfield, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan. They also lived in Clifton Park in upstate New York near Albany and Saratoga Springs. Other residences included Wayne, New Jersey, Reston, Virginia and South Bend, Indiana.

Even though Nancy enjoyed her free time, she was also a dedicated professional. Because of her organizational skills, big heart, infectious personality and welcoming smile, she was a natural as a Front Desk Coordinator and Administrator for Chiropractic and Dental offices. Her most recent employment was at Olathe Family Dentistry. She worked there for 15 years before retiring in 2007.

In addition, Nancy’s creative mind and unique ability led her to start a business called G&N Creations (God &Nancy). She had an eye for style, flair and beauty and was very successful making floral arrangements and crafts to sell to local businesses and at craft shows. Nancy also enjoyed playing cards, swimming and traveling. She especially loved taking cruises with her office team and her daughter.

Nancy’s smile lit up a room, and her unwavering faith in the Lord not only characterized her life, but was a positive influence to all those around her. Nancy loved people, loved to share smiles, happiness and wonder. She requested us to consider this a CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE, not a time for sadness or tears.

She will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Flanigan. Nancy is survived by her children, John Messina formerly of North Carolina, and currently Gardner, KS, Brenda Messina-Fick, Atlanta, GA and Chris and his wife Paula Messina of NJ and three grandchildren: Bobby Fick, Sierra Messina and Chas Messina.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to Divine Mercy Catholic Parish or St. Jude Children’s Hospital and condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will take place on Saturday October 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church – Divine Mercy Catholic parish located at 555 W. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas 66030. Following the viewing there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon at 12:00 at the church.