John Dale Taggart, 86, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away September 23, 2021 of heart disease at Olathe Medical Center.

John was born September. 21, 1935 to Curtis Alfred and Bernice Katherine (Garnett) Taggart. He grew up in Marion, Mo as a “river rat”, graduating from Jamestown Missouri High School in 1953. John joined the Air Force in 1954 and finished his assignment of service at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo. John married his high school sweetheart, Harlan Haldiman in Jamestown, on February 19, 1955. After marriage they moved to Kansas City, Mo. He attended many FAA Schools in Oklahoma City, Okla. They moved to Olathe in 1961 and finally to Gardner in 1981. He started working for the Federal Aviation Agency in the old downtown airport, eventually moving to Olathe in 1960 and retiring in 1995. John was a member of the MWF Coffee Gang. He was Harlan’s Uber driver. John enjoyed pheasant hunting in western Kansas and fishing at Bennett Springs, Mo, Yellowstone Park or just about anywhere he could. He loved to pull their travel trailer to Alaska, spending all summer fishing, even though Harlan caught the Native King Salmon. His last trip to Alaska was with grandson Derek. Family breakfast time was a blessing in all our lives and the two little great-granddaughters joined us in the last year sitting around the table. John will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Garrett George and two brothers Kelly and Ronald. John is survived by his wife, Harlan, of the home; daughters: Kerry George (John Craig), Olathe, Kansas and Kim Taggart (Randy Burris), Emporia, Kan; four grandchildren: Derek (Morgan) George, Cali (Allen) Pheiffer, Phoebe Janssen and Faith Janssen; four great-granddaughters: Rylen, Josie, Maddie and Ellie; siblings: Curtis Taggart, Springfield, MO and Keith (Jan) Taggart, Lebanon, Mo; sister-in-law Jenice Taggart, Centertown, Mo and many nephews and nieces.

Cremation with no service. Private burial in St. Paul’s Evangelical Cemetery, Jamestown, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Church Cemetery, PO Box 195, Jamestown, MO 65046 or New Hope Church Building Fund c/o James Russell, 156 Cedar St., Jamestown, MO 65046. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111.