Hayley Christensen

JV traveled to Lawrence Free State Sept. 21 to compete against both Free State and Shawnee Mission South.

Against Lawrence Free State we struggled to find energy. Thi eventually led the team to losing the first game 14-25. The team then was able to dig deep and find energy and fought hard in the second game. Unfortunately towards the end of the game they started to get in our heads. They lost the second game 17-25.

Against SMS the team struggled to get started again. The girl allowed SMS to get too many points off the errors. SMS won 18-25 in the first game. The second and third game we picked it up and beat SMS 25-11 and 15-6.

Payton Hofer led the team with five kills and Kenslee Troutman led the team with seven digs.