Staff photos by Brandon Humble

Held Sept. 25 the Robert Cook VOTECH Car and Bike Show had a large turnout. Robert Cook was a long time Gardner resident and businessman. He was known by many people in the auto repair, drag racing, and hot rodding circles. This show attempts to bring those circles together to preserve his memory and raise money for the Vo-Tech scholarship fund named after him.

The show was held in conjunction with the Gardner Edgerton High School Car Club and held at GEHS.