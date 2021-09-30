Congratulations to the Spring Hill High School – U.S.D. 230 Homecoming candidates. Front L to R: Alana Frigon, Hannah McCormick, Cate Milory, Coral Callen, Brookelyn Powell, Kerrigan Clooney Back L to R: Garrah Bauer, Daniel Mitchell, Zach Knowlton, Logan Hilgendorf, Kameron Crotchett, Braden Stillmaker. Submitted photo
About The Author
Related Posts
Trunk or Treat
October 29, 2014
Blazers lose season opener versus Shawnee Mission East High School
September 10, 2014
Teacher struck during student fight at GEHS
October 16, 2014
3rd quarter surge lifts BV Southwest past Blazers
September 23, 2014