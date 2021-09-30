Congratulations to the Spring Hill High School – U.S.D. 230 Homecoming candidates. Front L to R: Alana Frigon, Hannah McCormick, Cate Milory, Coral Callen, Brookelyn Powell, Kerrigan Clooney Back L to R: Garrah Bauer, Daniel Mitchell, Zach Knowlton, Logan Hilgendorf, Kameron Crotchett, Braden Stillmaker. Submitted photo