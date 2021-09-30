Lonny Joseph Casaert

Lonny Joseph Casaert, 69, of Edgerton, KS, passed away Sept. 25, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center. Visitation: 9:30 am Fri., Oct. 1, 2021 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial follows at St. Columbine Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Assoc. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Lonny was born June 18, 1952 in Kansas City, KS to Arthur C. and Margaret M. (Ceule) Casaert. He graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1971. Lonny married Roxanne Miller on July 21, 1973 in Lenexa, KS. He was the receiving manager for K-Mart at 95th and Metcalf for 40 years. Lonny enjoyed gardening, hunting, traveling, spending time outside and spending time with family and friends. He especially loved his grandkids. Lonny was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, April (White) Casaert. Lonny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Roxanne; children: Eric Casaert, Spring Hill, KS, Andrea Casaert, Edgerton, KS, Michelle and husband Joe Page, Gardner, KS; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters: Betty and husband John Knapp, Overland Park, KS and Shirley and husband Joe Lichtenauer, Melvern, KS.