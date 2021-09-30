Kurt Robert Hoffman

Kurt Robert Hoffman, 80, of Lenexa, formerly of Gardner, passed away Sept. 19, 2021 at Olathe Hospice House.

Kurt was born Oct. 23, 1940 in Manhattan to Robert Earl and Betty Virginia (Jorgensen) Hoffman. He grew up in Topeka; where he graduated from Topeka High School in 1958. He attended Washburn University for three and one-half years. Kurt was a radarman in the United States Navy and very proud of his service. One seldom saw him without his navy cap. He married Katherine Cohorst in April of 1963 in Marysville, Kan.

Kurt and his family moved to Gardner in 1978. He became involved rather quickly. Some activities included president of the Gardner Chamber; charter member of the Optimist Club;

with a couple of others, he started the kid’s soccer program. Kurt assisted with the kid’s baseball program. He was also a board member of Fire District No. 1. Kurt was a member of the Gardner Edgerton School Board for two terms. His son, Micah, was a musician, and Kurt enjoyed all his music and theatre performances.

Kurt was an air traffic controller at the center in Olathe. His life took several turns, and he worked at Data Documents, North Supply and most recently for the Department of Agriculture in computer security. He was an active former member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Later in life his health caused several bumps in the road. He and Katy moved to Lenexa to an apartment from the Gardner countryside. He was comfortable, but liked the country life better. He and his Yorkie, Peanut, became best buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Karl and Paul Hoffman. Kurt is survived by his wife, Katy, of the home; son, Micah and wife Kristin Hoffman, Manitowoc, WI; grandchildren: Claire, Corbin and Charlotte who all live in Wisconsin; sister, Marcia Hoffman, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Visitation 10 a.m. Sept. 28, 2021 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11 a.m. Burial 10 a.m. Sept. 29, 2021 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner,(913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com