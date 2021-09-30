Kerry Stoneking

Sept. 18 the Freshman B girls attended a tournament at Wellsville and finished in third place. The morning had a pretty tough start.

Louisburg team, losing in two sets 20-25, 10-25. The girls were still shaking off having to be up that early on a Saturday morning and lacked energy.

The second match was much better; the girls dominated the Osawatomie team 25-14, 25-14. Next played was Wellsville, and just like the first time we played them, it took three sets to secure the win with scores of 25-13, 24-26, 15-7

Baldwin was up next and although a closer match, GE still won in two sets 25-22, 25-18.

The last game was against a very talented Spring Hill team, and theylost in two 11-25, 11-25.

The season record is now 8-6.