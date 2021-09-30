Dane Richard Hartman

Dane Richard Hartman, 37, Olathe, passed away Sept. 18, 2021 at Overland Park Regional Hospital.

Dane was born June 14, 1984 in Moline, Il. to Richard John and Sondra Lou (Barta) O’Leary. He graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 2003. Dane married Lana Miller on Sept. 1, 2017 in Gardner. He was a heavy equipment operator for LSX Construction Co. in Paola. Dane was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Gardner. He was an avid Raiders fan who loved playing golf, watching his daughter’s activities, singing and dancing with his wife and yard work. Dane coached, with his brother, his nephew’s baseball, basketball and football teams. He loved his fur dog babies: Sloan and Stella. Dane will be missed by family and friends.

Dane is survived by his wife, Lana, and daughters: Karlyn and Brooklyn Riel all of the home; mother, Sondra O’Leary, Edgerton; father, Richard Hartman and special companion Kathleen Hattaway, Shawnee; siblings: Vanessa and husband Sean Libbey, Gardner, Dallas and wife Kendra Hartman, Olathe, and Jessica and husband Brian Hokanson, Ashland, Mo.; five nieces: Taylor, Austyn, Alyson, Sophia and Sydney; two nephews: Kolbee and Brodee; one great-niece: Raelyn; sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and more nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; mother-in-law: Jean Kremeier, Herington, Kan. and paternal grandmother, Audrey Anderson, Aledo, Il. He was preceded in death by; Alvin and Loretta Barta (Grandparents); Richard Hartman (Grandfather); Andy Anderson (Grandfather); Mike O’Leary (Step-Dad) and many other loved ones.

Visitation (please wear your favorite sports apparel) Sept. 24, 2021 from 5 -7 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, (913) 856-7111. Rosary follows from 7 – 8 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 25th, 2021 at 11 am at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner. Celebration of Life immediately follows at Divine Mercy Catholic Church Parish Hall (Lunch provided) 12-3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to DH Girls College Fund. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.