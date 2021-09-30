Alice Louise Briscoe

Alice Louise Briscoe, 87, Olathe, passed away Sept. 21, 2021 at Homestead of Olathe.

Alice was born in Latimer, Kan., on Feb. 24, 1934 to Henry William Otto and Alta Mae (Wolfe) Falk. She grew up in Abilene, Kan., graduating from Abilene High School. Alice married Harold E. Briscoe on Aug. 24, 1958 in Abilene. Together, they celebrated 60 years of marriage. They lived in Abilene, Council Bluffs, Iowa and Gardner. Alice was a homemaker. She had a passion for gardening, especially raising flowers. Alice was fascinated by birds and she loved spend time bird watching.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold; infant son Darryl and half brother Gene Falk. She is survived by her niece Tammy Wilson, Stilwell, Kan., sister-in-law Arlene Briscoe, Raytown, Mo., brother in law Steve Briscoe of Salina and sister in law Wilma Major of Kansas City, Mo.

Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Sept. 30, 2021 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 1, 2021 at Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Iowa with burial to follow. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com