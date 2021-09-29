Deb Osborn

Three events in the books and only two more for the season; things are finally winding down.

Sept. 20 the ladies played a shortened quad here at home against Baldwin, DeSoto, and Shawnee Mission North. Before the lightning and rain came, the ladies played two of their three rounds, and were all ahead in their third round against SMN when lightning split the sky and they had to stop play.

Round one the ladies faced Baldwin and collectively went 4-0 against the bulldogs. At #1 singles, Emma Falkner took a 6-3 victory. At #2 singles, Reagan Lundy smoked her opponent 6-0. At #1 doubles, the team of Dakota Konzem and Brecklynn Lowe were pushed to a tie-breaker, but ultimately pulled out the win 6-5 (7-5). And at #2 doubles, the dynamic duo of Brook Cape and Maria Dunbar won convincingly 6-0.

Round 2, the ladies split with DeSoto, winning both singles matches and falling in doubles. Falkner won 6-2 and Lundy won 6-0

Then came the storm. Sept. 21, 14 ladies faced off against perennial powerhouse St. James. Victories were few, but nice wins were had in singles by Alyssa Huffmaster 6-3, Maria Dunbar 6-1, and Brook Cape 6-2. The lone doubles win came from Vasillia Fulks and Alyssa Huffmaster who won in a tiebreaker 8-7 (7-5).

Sept. 23 was the Sunflower League JV tournament. Final results were:

#1 Singles- Lauren Smith 2-2, finishing 10th

#2 Singles- Emma Falkner 1-3, finishing 12th

#1 Doubles- Ava Wichhart and Brecklynn Lowe- 1-3, finishing 13th

#2 Doubles- Hallie Sherman and McKenzie Sullivan 1-2, finishing 11th