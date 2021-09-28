First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 21-47, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 21st DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2021.

SUMMARY

On September 21, 2021, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 21-47 making amendments to the Chapter 13.12 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to Water Service Rates.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 22nd day of September, 2021.

/s/ Christopher M. Grunewald

Christopher M. Grunewald

Deputy City Attorney