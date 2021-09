First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

Take notice that on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. goods held on account of Kelsey Marie & Christopher Joseph Bright will be sold by public auction at

Stricker’s Auction Co., 790 N. Center Street, Gardner, KS 66030 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation service.