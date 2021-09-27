The Gardner council approved the purchase of 198 new electric meters at their Sept. 7 meeting.

Smart meters record the consumption of water and electricity and provide the information directly to Gardner staff for monitoring and billing. It may also translate into cost savings to customers who can manage their consumption better. About 2200 have been installed.

Based on the information for new construction planned through 2024, staff has estimated the need for 1,282 smart electric meters (1,234 residential and 48 commercial) with an estimated cost of $211,796.

The lead time on these meters is 8-10 months. At the Sept. 7 council meeting council authorized the purchase of smart meters for $211,796 and authorized a contingency of $21,796, 10 percent.

Smart meters are being installed for all water and electric customers within Gardner.

The city contracted with NexGen for installation.

According to census data, Gardner’s population grew 17.8 percent since 2010. Gardner now has 23,287 residents compared to 19,123 in 2010 and 9,400 in 2000.