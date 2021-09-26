The Gardner Edgerton Board of Education approved a resolution Sept. 13 to fill one of two vacant board seats.

The vacancies were created when Shawn Carlisle and Tresa Boden quit and walked out of the August meeting.

According to the resolution, vacancies can be filled not sooner than 15 days following publication. The notice is published in this week’s edition of The Gardner News.

The appointee would fill the position until the next general election. Boden served in district 3, position 3 with term expiring in 2024.

The board discussed options and decided to publish proper notice for applicants for Boden’s seat, but to leave Carlisle’s seat open. Carlisle had not filed for re-election this November.

Members discussed what application would be used, and it was agreed it would be generic, similar to the one used to appoint Brandon Parks 18 months ago. It was not decided whether applicants would be questioned before the BOE, or interviewed internally.

Applicants must live within the vacant position.

For further information contact [email protected]