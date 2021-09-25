Tanner Rainbolt

The Wheatridge Cross Country Team ran at the Trail Ridge Middle Sept. 18. It was a hot day, but the Mustangs all had great performances.

The seventh grade girls’ team set new Personal Records. Brittanya Dickson took about two minutes off her previous personal best finishing in 44th (9:34 ) and Miley Licerio took about a minute and a half off her PR finishing in 48th (11:04)

The seventh grade boys set many Personal Records during their one mile race as well! Asher Laws finished in 11th place earning a medal for the Mustangs (6:15 PR). Jett Reeves finished in 29th place (6:56 PR) and Harrison Dryden finished in 49th (8:29 PR).

The eighth grade girls’ team consisted of Evelyn McKelvey who earned a medal with a seventh place time of 15:20 (PR), Aliyah Schroeter ran a sixteenth place time of 16:31 (PR). Nelly Martinez Ramos came in 22nd (17:19 PR), Haley Shuey came in 35th (20:34 PR) , Clara Schneller came in 38th (20:41), Triela Kurkowski came in 39th (20:50 PR) and Alex Marks came in 42nd (22:22 PR).

For the eighth grade boys, John Richards finished in 33rd with a time of 14:53. Samuel Elsey, was 49th (16:35.14 PR), Kellen Hall was 50th (16:41.85), Andrew Anderson was 51st (16:42.38 PR), Braeden Fluderer was 52nd (16:42.87 PR). Dariyon Williams finished in 54th (17:53.27 PR).