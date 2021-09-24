Derek Wilson

At Louisburg, JV started off the day with a good 2-0 win against a quality opponent.

After going up 1-0 at half(goal by Ethan Short assisted by Aung Swe) the boys played against a fairly strong wind in the second half. Some great saves by Alex Valverde III and an insurance goal from Owen Dye saw the boys get their third win on the season.

Then JV took on SMNW and got an early lead off a beautiful shot from Kayden Lashbrook. SMNW answered back a few minutes later for a 1-1 halftime score. The boys battled hard in the second half but eventually fell 1-3.

Varsity took on the third ranked team in the state in their respective class last week as well. After we controlled the game in the first half against the wind, Louisburg snuck one in on us for a 1-0 halftime lead. The boys stayed composed and played our game, getting the equalizer from Gustavo Hernandez off a perfect split ball behind their backline from Landon Crump. Both teams had some chances in regulation to win it but headed to OT instead. The team got aggressive and pushed for the win right from the whistle, and ended the game a few minutes into OT off a header from Landon Crump, assisted by a perfect ball from Hector Guevara.

JV Volleyball

Hayley Christensen

JV volleyball traveled to play Olathe Northwest. Theteam started off slow and ended up dropping to Northwest 17-25 in the first game.

The second game JV battled back winning 26- 24.

In the third game the girls fought really hard but came up short losing 13-15.

Leading the team in kills was Eleanor Marshall (5), leading the team in digs was Bailey O’sullivan (9) and leading the team in single blocks was Chloe Williams (3).

GEHS volleyball

Samantha Stratton

Sept. 14 the GEHS Volleyball team traveled to Olathe Northwest for a dual match. The C-Team had high energy the entire night and played together as a team to gain the win, 25-9 and 25-12.

In the match, Sammie Reddin led the team in serves with 16 serve attempts and nine aces. Our back row, Kristana Chamnongchith, Sara Harlow, and Abbey Gilmore had great passes and coverage. Miah Matthias and Payton Hofer had great pickups as well. Leading the team in kills was Miah Matthias with 15 attempts and seven kills, Payton Hofer with 14 attempts and six kills, and Faith Rousselo with 12 attempts and five kills.

Southern Stampede

Brian McGee

Sept. 18, the Blazers competed in Joplin, Mo., at the Southern Stampede meet which featured over 30 schools from several states. Bothr boys and girls teams raced against 230+ competitors and performed admirably. The girls team placed 19th out of 26 teams and our boys placed 7th out of 29 teams.

Joy Haney, 20:42:59, placed 47 of 234

Hannah Elliott, 21:50.06, placed 91 of 234

Bella Meili, 22:30.23, placed 122 of 234

Sarah Farrens, 22:49.06, placed 131 of 234

Joslyn Griffin, 23:07.51, placed 144 of 234

Carolin Clarke, 23:35.85, placed 168 of 234;

Jordan Kilonzo, 16:22.23, 24 of 262

Kasen Keeler, 16:23.17, 25 of 262

Parker Walion, 17:30.59, 72 of 262

Andrew Leach, 17:48.00, 91 of 262

Landon Comstock, 17:49.77, 95 of 262

Isaac Meili, 18:25.70, 124 of 262

Jacob Rhoades, 18:26.39, 125 of 262

GEHS Volleyball

Samantha Stratton

Sept. 14 the GEHS Volleyball team traveled to Olathe Northwest for a dual match. The C-Team had high energy the entire night and played together as a team to gain the win, 25-9 and 25-12.

In the match, Sammie Reddin led the team in serves with 16 serve attempts and nine aces. The back row, Kristana Chamnongchith, Sara Harlow, and Abbey Gilmore had great passes and coverage. Miah Matthias and Payton Hofer had great pick ups as well. Leading the team in kills was Miah Matthias with 15 attempts and seven kills, Payton Hofer with 14 attempts and six kills, and Faith Rousselo with 12 attempts and five kills.

Varsity

Varsity traveled to Olathe Northwest. The first two games they played tough, but fell short and lost the match 0-3. Some highlights… outside hitter Jaylyne Bell had 12 kills, and middle hitter Raven Boone contributed five. They had a tough blocking match up but were able to put away a few balls. Kailana Chimnongchith led the team with 10 assists.

On defensive end DS Jadyn Padilla led the team with 12 digs. Libero Ava Bojanski added 10 digs and Ryleigh Sander, a junior setter had eight.

Turner Invitational

Brian McGee

On Sept. 15, the Blazers JV and C-team traveled to Pierson Park and the Turner Invitational and came home with plenty of medals and exhausted smiles. The girls team took third overall scoring 56 points. The boys team brought home the team championship scoring 19 points and taking 10 of the top 15 places.

Here are the Blazer medalists:

Girls

1st place, Maddie Carman, 26:09

2nd place, Maddy Riggs, 26:40

4th place, Libby Fry, 28:20

Boys

1st place, Robert Falkner, 19:22

3rd place, Gage Graham, 20:29

4th place, Aiden Scherman, 20:23

5th place, Jackson Elsey, 20:46

6th place, Donald Chambers, 21:08

8th place, Eric Massaro, 21:16

9th place, Connor Postel, 21:20