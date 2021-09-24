Three members of the Gardner City Council – Mark Baldwin, Tory Roberts and Todd Winters asked about projects and delays at the Sept. 7 meeting. Randy Gregoryck asked about truck traffic.

Following up on three questions, Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer, provided information.

Waverly to Blazer Dr/172nd Terr

Baldwin asked for an update on Waverly to Blazer Dr/172nd Terr. The project schedule will be checked, and Jim Pruetting, city administrator, said the delay was the redesign of the roundabout at Madison and Waverly.

According to Marshall-Oquendo, public information officer, The approximately $2.4M project aims to improve traffic flow by increasing the roadway from two to three lanes and update and preserve the pavement surface. The timeline includes the following phasing:

• Work is continuing on Phase 2A, from 172nd Terrace to Madison Street.

• Phase 2B is expected to begin late September and includes widening and reconstruction of the existing roadway. Waverly Road will be closed to traffic from 175th Street to 172nd Terrace. The entrance to GEHS off of Waverly Road will remain open from the north and west. The contractor has until December 9 to complete this phase.

• Phase 3 will include improvements to the intersection at US-56 and reconstruction of Waverly Road pavement from US-56 to 175th Street. This section of Waverly Road will be closed to traffic. The west, north, and east legs of the 175th Street intersection will remain open. To allow for adverse winter weather conditions, the contractor has until May 10 to complete the project.

Santa Fe/ Main St.

Roberts asked about the turn eastbound on Santa Fe turning right on to Main St. She said, it was going to be reworked and was told there is a design to increase the radius for trucks and move the curb back.

This project was completed and opened to traffic on Sept. 17, Oquendo said. The turn was not designed to accommodate the turn radius necessary for trucks as the road is not a truck route; however, the original radius of the turn was found to be insufficient for some trailer traffic such as boats and recreational trailers. There was no additional cost for design. Materials and work cost approximately $33K.

US 56 Pavement Replacement Project

Winters noted a delay on the US 56 Pavement Replacement Project.

Pruetting said every delay is the result of outside entities; the city had started as soon as they could.

KDOT’s October letting includes a two-month contract time. They are now looking at a January/February start.

Shute asked about the city funds paid to get the project moved into 2021. Will they get some back because of the missed deadlines, he asked.

Pruetting is looking into it.

The project council is referring to is the US-56 Pavement Replacement Project, from Sycamore Street to Old 56, Marshall – Oquendo said. Recent delays have been due to additional design review for the railroad crossing, KDOT delaying sending the city-state agreement, and right of way acquisition due to having to go to condemnation on several parcels. The project will cost $4.9M for construction and is expected to be completed by Dec 2022. The work will include replacing highly deteriorated concrete pavement.

Truck Traffic

Gregorcyk said he met with a resident on N. Center, north of Madison regarding truck traffic.

Not including the two businesses, there is still a lot of truck traffic, Gregorcyk said. There are new developments hauling rock, concrete, etc. How would they change that? Would the officers going to training be able to help with that?

Any officer can deal with truck route violations, said James Belcher, police chief. The certified officers are authorized to inspect the trucks once they are stopped, but any officer can make stops on truck violations. Belcher said that area may need a more focused enforcement.

Gregorcyk asked if the CBSA officers need additional equipment. Belcher said they have one vehicle that does inspections, and they have a quote for additional scales that would provide for two vehicles.

Pruetting said staff is working with directors from the county and Edgerton to see how they can route trucks through the entire SW JoCo area. The next step is to work with the GPS companies.

Belcher said officers will ask trucks when stopped how they got there, was it a GPS issue or signage issue, so that they know what areas to address.

In June 2021 Belcher reported that from May 2020 thru May 2021 seven overweight tickets had been issued for $24,442; 291 truck route violations; and 411 (cars, trucks) to all vehicles on truck routes.

In July the Gardner City Council increased truck route fines fines to $200 per violation.

As truck traffic has increased, Edgerton has also reported increased tickets and fines. Through August and the addition of a community policing officer Edgerton has had eight no tarp violations and roughly 20 or so overweight violationsThe overweight fine is $50 up to the first 1,000 lbs. Every pound over 1,000 is an additional 10 cents. Tarp violations are $150 for first offense, $300 for second offense and third offense is $600.