Maea Ploetz of the University of Saint Mary women’s soccer team has

been named the KCAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Ploetz recorded 16 saves in a 1-1 draw with Park University on

Sept 5. Her 16 saves tied the second most in a single game in program

history. Ploetz now has 19 saves on the season in two total matches,

along with a .905 save percentage.

She was named in the NAIA National Awards on Sept 15, 2021 under the women’s soccer awards.

A 2020 graduate of GEHS, Gardner. She is a sophomore at The

University of St Marys. She plans on majoring in accounting with a minor in marketing.