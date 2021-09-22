September 22, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOARD VACANCY NOTICE: MEMBER DISTRICT

TO FILL VACANCY UNTIL THE NEXT GENERAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 25-2022 of a vacancy in the membership of the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 231, Johnson County, Kansas, and that such vacancy shall be filled by appointment of the Board of Education not sooner than fifteen (15} days following publication of this notice. The appointed member will serve in this position until the next general election.

Such vacancy exists for reasons of the board member resignation of Tresa Boden, who represented board member district 3 position 3.

By order of the Board of Education, Unified School District No. 231, Johnson County, Kansas, this 13 day of September, 2021.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please do the following:

1. Ensure you live within the boundaries of district 3 position 3 – This information can be found here – https://5il.co/8ccf.

2. If Item #1 is true, please contact Deb Starling, Clerk of the Board, at [email protected] (https://mail.google.com/mail/?view=cm&fs=1&tf=1&[email protected]).