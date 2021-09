CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE PERMIT

SU21-0004

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 25th day of October 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Special Use Permit of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

A PART OF LOTS 7, 8, 9, AND 10, HALL’S ACRES, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A TRACT OF LAND LYING AND SITUATED IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 24 EAST OF THE SIXTH PRINCIPLE MERIDIAN, BEING A PART OF LOT 10, HALL’S ACRES, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND RECORDED NOVEMBER 30, 1926, IN PLAT BOOK 7, AT PAGE 24, IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, SAID TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY JOSEPH H. MCLAUGHLIN, PS-1625, WITH BHC, CLS-175, BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS:

(NOTE: FOR COURSE ORIENTATION THE BEARINGS IN THIS DESCRIPTION ARE BASED ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER HAVING A BEARING OF NORTH 01° 26′ 24″ WEST AS DETERMINED BY GLOBAL POSITIONING SYSTEM OBSERVATION AND REFERENCED TO THE KANSAS STATE PLANE COORDINATE SYSTEM, NORTH ZONE, NAD83.)

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 17;

THENCE NORTH 01° 26′ 24″ WEST, 402.53 FEET, ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER, TO ITS INTERSECTION WITH THE WESTERLY PROLONGATION OF THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH 72.6 FEET OF SAID LOT 10, HALL’S ACRES;

THENCE NORTH 88° 10′ 36″ EAST, 60.00 FEET, ON SAID WESTERLY PROLONGATION AND SAID NORTH LINE, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED;

THENCE NORTH 01° 26′ 24″ WEST, 43.00 FEET, ON THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF RENNER BOULEVARD, AS NOW ESTABLISHED, BEING PARALLEL WITH AND 60.00 FEET EAST OF THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER;

THENCE NORTH 88° 10′ 36″ EAST, 229.42 FEET, PARALLEL WITH AND 43.00 FEET NORTH OF SAID NORTH LINE, TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE NORTHWEST, HAVING A RADIUS OF 100.00 FEET;

THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND NORTHERLY, ON SAID CURVE, TO THE LEFT, AND ARC LENGTH OF 156.79 FEET, SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 43° 15′ 34″ EAST, AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 141.22 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 01° 39′ 28″ WEST, 77.29 FEET, TANGENT TO THE LAST DESCRIBED COURSE, TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH 292.6 FEET OF SAID LOT 10;

THENCE NORTH 88° 10′ 36″ EAST, 139.65 FEET, ON SAID NORTH LINE, TO THE WEST LINE OF THE EAST 131.3 FEET OF SAID LOT 10;

THENCE NORTH 01° 26′ 18″ WEST, 37.46 FEET, TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 10;

THENCE NORTH 88° 11′ 28″ EAST, 131.31 FEET, ON SAID NORTH LINE, TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 10;

THENCE SOUTH 01° 26′ 16″ EAST, 263.15 FEET, ON SAID EAST LINE, TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH 67 FEET OF LOT 7;

THENCE NORTH 88° 09′ 50″ EAST, 300.05 FEET, ON SAID NORTH LINE, TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SOUTH CONLEY STREET;

THENCE SOUTH 01° 26′ 15″ EAST, 67.00 FEET, ON SAID WEST LINE;

THENCE SOUTH 01° 27′ 13″ EAST, 99.68 FEET, TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE EAST, HAVING A RADIUS OF 500.00 FEET;

THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY, ON SAID CURVE TO THE LEFT, AN ARC LENGTH OF 104.27 FEET, ON SAID WEST LINE, SAID CURVE HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF SOUTH 08° 04′ 05″ EAST, AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 86.38 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 01° 26′ 11″ EAST, 27.78 FEET, ON SAID WEST LINE, TO THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF 119TH STREET;

THE FOLLOWING BEARINGS AND DISTANCES FOLLOW ON SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE;

THENCE SOUTH 75° 30′ 00″ WEST, 174.84 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 57° 05′ 20″ WEST, 58.31 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 88° 03′ 00″ WEST, 89.99 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 88° 11′ 47″ WEST, 220.13 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 88° 11′ 03″ WEST, 347.57 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 53° 05′ 44″ WEST, 78.72 FEET, DEPARTING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, TO THE EAST LINE OF RENNER BOULEVARD;

THENCE NORTH 01° 22′ 31″ WEST, 257.60 FEET, ON THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF RENNER BOULEVARD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT CONTAINING 397,763 SQUARE FEET, OR 9.1314 ACRES.

Owners request a Special Use Permit for: Motor Vehicle Sales

Location or Vicinity: Northeast corner of 119th and Renner Blvd.

If, however, a protest against such special use permit be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 17th day of September, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)