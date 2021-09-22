CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ21-0011

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 25th day of October 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 23, RANGE 23, IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT 447 FEET EAST OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 13, RANGE 23, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS; THENCE NORTH 208.71 FEET; THENCE EAST 208.71 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 208.71 FEET; THENCE WEST 208.71 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SUBJECT TO ANY PART THEREOF IN STREET OR ROAD.

Owners Request Change from: RUR (County Rural) to R-1 (Residential Single-Family Residential) District

Location or Vicinity: 25370 W 143rd Street

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 17th day of September, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)