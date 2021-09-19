Hayley Christensen

The JV volleyball team played Bishop Miege and Washburn Rural last Sept. 2.

In the first game again Bishop Miege the girls came out strong winning 25-16.

The second game the girls came up short losing 14-25,

In the final game the girls battled hard coming back from a 6-0 lead by Bishop Miege. After a very close game the girls unfortunately fell short losing 16-18.

The second match against Washburn Rural looked about the same. The game started off strong, beating them 25-21. In the last two games the girls competed hard but came up short 22-25 and 15-12.