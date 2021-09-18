Editor:

Thank you for printing the article regarding USD 231 KORA policy and budget.

My concern is the Gardner school district superintendent, Pam Stranthan, and her ability to perform this position, with children and parents concerns at the forefront.

It is my understanding that, at the school board meetings, the board has not been listening to parents concerns — but dismissing them as they have already made up their minds what they will do.

I am a subscriber to Gardner News – a Gardner citizen and voter. We vote, and our taxes pay their salaries.

The superintendent and others need to resign if they will not listen to the parents.

Sincerely,

Donna B. Klamm