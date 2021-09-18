The Edgerton City Council has approved a development agreement with Woodstone Properties, LLC, for a $90 million project located on the northwest corner of Homestead Lane and Interstate 35. Woodstone plans to develop a travel center, two hotels with a 7,000 square foot conference center, and approximately 60,000 square feet of restaurants, office and retail space.

“We are extremely excited about this announcement,” says Donald Roberts, Edgerton, mayor. “This new development will provide amenities for our community that we either haven’t had in many years or have never had before. The hotel space, quick service restaurants and casual dining will be a fantastic addition to Edgerton.”

Woodstone, a Branson, Missouri-based developer that has completed over 150 residential, commercial and resort projects totaling over $350 million, has committed to completing the travel center, at least one hotel, a quick-service restaurant, and a casual dining restaurant by the end of 2025.

“This is just another example of how we continue to build on the momentum we have created because of our economic development success over the last several years. We know commercial, retail and restaurant services have been a huge need in Edgerton, and this project will offer new opportunities for our community,” says James Oltman, president of ElevateEdgerton!

The agreement calls for construction to begin by next summer.