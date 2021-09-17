Pete Logan

The Gardner-Edgerton High School football team traveled to Olathe District Activities Center Sept. 10 for a matchup against Olathe North — an opponent who has State Championship aspirations for the 2021 season. It didn’t take long for the Blazers to find out why the Eagles’ have their sights set so high.

North received three touchdowns from senior wide receiver/tailback Jacob Parrish and three TD passes from senior quarterback Noah Palmer, on their way to a 47-0 victory over GEHS.

After the game, Gardner-Edgerton head coach Jesse Owen expressed frustration with his team’s performance.

“We didn’t do very well,” said Owen. “We’ve got to pick our jaw up off of the ground. Everyone has to work hard to improve. It starts on Sunday when we come in to watch film. It has to be attention to detail. It has to be great physical and mental effort. Mentally, you’ve got to will yourself to be able to do what you’re asked to do, and that’s not always easy. That’s tough, but it starts right there.”

The first offensive series from both teams gave the impression that the game was going to be a defensive battle, as both the Trailblazers and the Eagles were held to three-and-outs. However, on the Blazers’ second possession, a mishandled punt snap on 4th-and-6 from the 28-yard line was recovered by Gardner-Edgerton but gave Olathe North the ball at the GEHS 15 on loss of downs. Four plays later, Palmer took a shotgun snap right up the middle from the 3-yard line and dashed into the end zone for a touchdown. Though the extra point was missed, North held a 6-0 advantage with 5:54 left to play in the 1st quarter.

Two-and-a-half minutes later, the Eagles took over on their own 42 after a Trailblazer punt. It took just two plays for Olathe North to score this time as Palmer connected with Parrish on a deep throw down the right sideline for a 41-yard touchdown. When North junior kicker Jason Scoma connected on the conversion, the Eagles held a 13-0 lead with 2:48 left in the quarter.

Another Blazer punt gave Olathe North the ball at their own 45 toward the end of the 1st quarter. North’s next scoring drive would take them into the 2nd quarter, and ended the same way the previous one did — a 41-yard touchdown pass from Palmer. This time, Palmer connected with senior wide receiver Brandon Shields for the TD. With the Scoma PAT, the Eagles led 20-0 with 10;40 left in the half.

Olathe North added one more touchdown before halftime and then three more in the second half to create the 47-0 final margin.

Offensively, the Trailblazers were led by senior fullback Carter Dewey who carried the ball 19 times for 57 yards. Senior quarterback Jake McClure added 13 carries for 25 yards, while junior tailback Dylan Butash had 24 rushing yards on 4 carries.

The loss dropped the Blazers to 0-2 on the season.