Samantha Stratton

Last week the Freshman B volleyball team traveled to BVNW for a Tri. Lawrence Free State was our first opponent of the night. The girls fell short both sets losing 15-25 and 23-25.

During this match, lead servers were Katelyn Keeler with 11 serves and Abbey Gilmore with five serves. Sara Harlow, Lindsey Gulley, and Sophia Gaspers had great passes and defensive digs. At the net, Sara Harlow had nine swings with two kills and Brinley Enz had eight swings with one kill.

The second opponent of the night was BVNW. The girls won both sets 25-10 and 25-18. Lead servers were Sara Harlow with nine attempts, two aces, and zero errors; Brinley Enz with nine attempts, one ace, and zero errors; and Micayla Dyer with nine attempts and one ace. At the net, Hannah Phipps had one kill, Kaysi Powers had one kill, and Sara Harlow had three kills.