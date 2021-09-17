Emily Palacios

The Lady Blazers took on Olathe West and Shawnee Mission West for their first home games of the season Sept. 9,’The first match up against Olathe West was a rough one, going 0-2 for a loss, but the girls definitely rallied for the match against SMWHS.

The Blazers came out tough and beat SMWHS in two with scores of 25-16 and 25-8. Ava Bojanski, Jadyn Padilla, and Kailana Chamnongchith led the team in ace serves with three each.

Jaylyne Bell and Raven Boone dominated the net on offense and defense. Jaylyne finished the match with 10 kills, and Raven put on an amazing show with seven. They also both contributed three blocks each Kailana led the team in assist sets with 12.

The defense came to play this game. Kailana had 10 digs, and Ava had eight, bringing the energy our team needed.

The student section was exactly what our girls needed for the second match. It was super hero themed, and they really showed out to support the girls. Their energy raised the Blazer game and was huge in the win.