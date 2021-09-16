At approximately 4:08 p.m. Sept. 8, a pickup truck and school bus collided on Highway 169 at 215th Street. The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash. The school bus driver did not have any injuries.

All lanes of 215th Street and the northbound lanes Highway 169 were closed with traffic rerouted.

The Spring Hill Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are working to determine the cause of the accident.