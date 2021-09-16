Elaine Dale was honored as the Gardner Chamber of Commerce as citizen of the year at the 2021 Annual Dinner, held at The Warren Place Aug. 26. Congratulations also go the Kerry Hamel who received the chamber award and Trails West Ace Hardware as Business of the Year. Dale is pictured with Allan Soetaert, Watcr District 7 (right) and Jason Camis, chamber. Photo courtesy of GCC