The Gardner Edgerton board of education approved a resolution to fill one vacancy at their Sept. 13 meeting. The other empty board seat will be decided by the voters at the November election.

Shawn Carlisle and Tresa Boden quit and walked out of the August meeting. No reason has been given publicly, but the board acknowledged they had received letters of resignation.

According to the resolution, vacancies can be filled not sooner than 15 days following publication in a newspaper of general circulation.

The appointee would fill the position until the next general election. Boden served in position 3 with term expiring in 2024 and Carlisle in position 6 expiring in 2021.

The board discussed options and decided to publish proper notice for applicants for Boden’s seat, which expires in 2024, but to leave Carlisle’s seat open. Carlisle had not filed for re-election.

Members discussed what application would be used, and it was agreed it would be generic, similar to the one used to appoint Brandon Parks 18 months ago. It was not decided whether applicants would be questioned before the BOE, or handled internally.

The motion to publish to fill Boden’s seat was approved unanimously.