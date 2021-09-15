Samantha Stratton

Last week, C – Team Volleyball kicked off their season with a tri against Olathe West and Shawnee Mission West.

In the first match against OW the girls put up a fight, but fell short 21-25 and 24-26. The lead servers were Miah Matthias (11 attempts, three aces) and Sammie Reddin (10 attempts, two aces). Miah also led the team in kills (eight) along with Faith Rouselo (five).

During the second match against SMW the girls played together and won 25-14 and 25-11. The lead servers were Kaysi Powers (11 attempts, three aces), Faith Rouselo (eight attempts, two aces), and Sammie Reddin (14 attempts, two aces). Payton Hofer and Kristana Chamnongchith were our lead passers. At the net leading the team in kills were Miah Matthias (five), Faith Rouselo (six), and Emmy Holle (three).

C – Team is 1-1.