Gardner will hold a public meeting regarding the construction of a new sidewalk on the west side of Center Street from Shawnee Street to McKinley Street and the widening of the sidewalk on the Center Street bridge over the BNSF railroad. The purpose of the meeting is to gain public input in the design process.

The open house is scheduled for Sept. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the council chambers at Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main St.

At the meeting, the project team will provide visuals of the project and address any questions from the public.

For questions regarding the meeting, contact the Public Works Department at 913.856.0914.