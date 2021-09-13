Submitted photo

Mike Brown officially entered the race for Johnson County Chair at the Johnson County Election Office in Olathe.

Additionally, David Lindstrom, a well known and highly respected former NFL player with the Kansas City Chiefs, a local businessman and former Johnson County Commissioner will serve as Treasurer for Brown’s campaign.

“Johnson County is an amazing place and is the economic engine of the State of Kansas,” said Brown.” It is critical the next chair takes that seat fully prepared and ready, willing and able to serve on day one. There is no time for on the job training. Experience matters and this campaign will draw clear lines demonstrating my readiness and qualifications to serve as county chair.”

“I look forward to a spirited yet civil campaign, and I very much look forward to serving the great citizens of Johnson County as chair,” he said.