Hannah Berry

The Blazer Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Topeka Sept. 2 to match up against Bishop Meige and Washburn Rural. The Blazers beat Meige 2-0 with scores of 25-23 and 26-24. Amazing serving and defense took the Meige team out of their game, and our hitters had some great plays. Jaylyn Bell led in kills with 11, and Gracen Mealman contributed four to the win.

Washburn has a tough team and took it 2-0 but our ladies fought hard, and had some amazing defensive plays against some very strong hitters. Jadyn Padilla and Ava Bojanski had some huge digs, and Jaylyn Bell and Gracen Mealman led the team in kills with a total of eight. This team showed they know how to play together and fight.