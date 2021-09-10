The Gardner Edgerton board of education will discuss how to fill two vacancies on the school board at their Sept. 13 meeting, according to information published on their agenda.

Shawn Carlisle and Tresa Boden quit and walked out of the August meeting. No reason has been given.

According to the proposed resolutions, vacancies can be filled not sooner than 15 days following publication in a newspaper of general circulation.

Those appointed would fill the position until the next general election.

Boden served in position 3 with term expiring in 2024 and Carlisle in position 6 expiring in 2022.