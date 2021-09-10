I am so thankful to have a beautiful park so close to Edgerton, “Big Bull Creek Park.”

I have heard there has been vandalism in our park which makes me very sad.

Shame on the ones that are doing it.

It has taken a very long time for us to have been so blessed with a park so close. To have people not to care about what we have and to mess it up for the ones that so appreciate it is disheartening.

A concerned citizen

Linda Florence