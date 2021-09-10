Howard “Duane” McIntire

Howard “Duane” McIntire, 83, of Baldwin City, Kan., passed away Aug. 15, 2021 at Vintage Park of Baldwin City. Mass of Christian Burial will be Sept. 11, 9 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 740 N. 6th, Baldwin City with a Rosary at 8:30 a,n. Fellowship will follow after services at the church hall until 3 p.m. Please make memorial contributions to your favorite charity. Inurnment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Atchison at a later date. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Duane was born Sept, 8, 1937 in Edgerton, Kan., to Howard Lincoln and Effie Evelyn (Gay) McIntire. He grew up in Gardner and graduated from Gardner High School in 1955. Duane was the inaugural inductee into the GEHS Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 7, 2000. A multi-sport athlete at GHS, McIntire captained the 1954 and 1955 district champion basketball teams. He was also captain of the undefeated-1954 football team; however, his track and field accomplishments are legion. He won six state championships and finished second four times. He held seven school records in track in the 100-, 200-, and 440-yard dashes, the shotput and discus. Upon graduation, McIntire played football and ran track at the University of Kansas and Emporia State University. McIntire was inducted into the Emporia State University Hall of Fame in 2017. He finished eighth in the US Olympic Trails in 1960, the best finish ever for the Hornet in the Trails decathlon. He was the high point scorer as a freshman and junior at the Central Intercollegiate Conference Outdoor Championships. A versatile athlete, he won CIC championships in the indoor 60-yard hurdles, 60-yard dash, shot put and a mile relay. He was cited in the Hawkins History of Track & Field and Cross Country at Emporia State from 1900-84 as one of the top five all-time performers in track and field history for the Hornets. He also lettered two years in football for the Hornets. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Emporia State Teachers College. Duane served in the United States Army for two years during the Vietnam Era and played on the Army Football and Track Team. He married Barbara Grame on Dec. 30, 1969 in Olathe. Duane was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, Lions Club and the American Legion all of Baldwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Sue McKaig.

Duane is survived by his wife, Barbara, of the home; children: Matthew (Karen) McIntire, Baldwin City, Guy (Tracy) McIntire, Perry, Kan., Bart (Brendon), Paola, Shari (Shyton) Gilbreath, Oklahoma City, Okla.; siblings: Shirley Rains, San Diego, Calif., Evelyn (John) Hess; twins: David Jo McIntire, Linn Valley, Kan. and Diana Joan McIntire, Gardner, and grandchildren. “Best Dad Ever” We Love and will Miss You.